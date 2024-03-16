Three big matches have been added to WWE WrestleMania 40.

-Jimmy Uso accepted his brother Jey Uso’s Mania challenge. The two will clash one-on-one for the first-time ever in WWE.

-LA Knight challenged AJ Styles to a match at WrestleMania, which the Phenomenal One immediately accepted after attacking Knight with a chair.

-Finally…Nick Aldis revealed that Logan Paul will be defending the U.S. championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 40. This confirms a report made earlier in the day by WrestleVotes.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WRESTLEMANIA 40:

NIGHT ONE:

Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns (If Cody and Seth win then all members of The Bloodline will be barred from ringside during Cody’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns on Night 2.

If Reigns and Rock win, then the championship match on Night 2 will be held under Bloodline Rules.

NIGHT TWO:

-Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Heavyweight Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

ANNOUNCED MATCHES WITHOUT A DETERMINED NIGHT:

Judgment Day vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD in a Six Pack Ladder Match for the WWE undisputed tag team titles

GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton for the WWE United States Championship

Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles