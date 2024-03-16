Big Bu$iness continues with a BIG episode of Rampage from Beantown

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Komander

CHAOS vs. The Dark Order

Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Kayla Sparks & LMK

Action Andretti & Top Flight vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

AEW Rampage 3/15/24

From the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Chris Jericho are on commentary.

Match #1. Best Friends vs. Dark Order

Double shoulder tackle by Best Friends-ish to Silver. One to Uno. Dark Order breaks up the HUG and now Silver and Uno hug, instead. Chuck rolls in the ring and hugs the Best Friends, and now we’re back to work. Trent with a sprawl on Evil Uno and a back suplex. Cassidy gets the tag and slowly walks the ropes, but Silver catches him and gorilla presses him to the mat. Referee assisted neckbreaker by Uno to Cassidy. Cassidy ducks a lariat and hits the ropes, coming back with Stundog Millionaire. Big boot by Uno and Something Evil plants Cassidy but he only gets two. Cassidy hip tosses his way out and tags Trent, who comes in the ring and German suplexes everyone. Half-and-half suplex to Silver gets a two count. Silver rolls through a back slide and hits a trio of kicks to Trent. Trent counters and looks for the Dudebuster but Uno boots Trent in the face and it’s a Code Red for two. Silver superkicks both Cassidy and Trent from the apron, but gets speared by Trent. Somersault senton off the top by Uno to Trent! Diving suicide DDT by Cassidy to Uno. Back in the ring and Cassidy wants the top rope DDT but Uno counters into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Enziguiri to Trent, superkick, Stunner, German suplex, pumphandle facebuster combo by Dark Order. Cassidy breaks up the pin! Orange Punch out of nowhere to Silver. One for Uno. Strong Zero finishes this one!

Winner: Best Friends-ish

Rating: ***. Heck of a sprint here, and all of these guys are very familiar with each other. The tag tournament is around the corner.

The Righteous want to plant seeds.

Saraya is here with her brother and Hayley Cameron. Zack Knight beats up two dudes I’ve never seen before but Angelo Parker is here and the two brawl before security breaks it up.

Match #2. Toni Storm & Mariah May w/ Luther vs. LMK & Kayla Sparks

Storm blindsides Sparks and hits LMK with a big boot. Dropkick by May. Hip attack by Storm and May gets the tag. Spinning backbreaker by May. German suplex to LMK and one for Sparks. Running hip attack by Storm. Running hip attack by May. JEEZ. Storm Zero to Sparks. Running hip attack to LMK for good measure as May gets the pin.

Winners: Toni Storm & Mariah May

Rating: NR

Deonna Purrazzo is here and she announces her tag team partner for next week… Thunder Rosa! The two women hit the ring and Storm and May head to the back.

Match #3. Konosuke Takeshita w/ Don Callis vs. Komander

Victory roll through and a diving knee by Komander. Lionsault by Komander gets two. Komander ducks a chop but runs into a huge boot. Komander backflips over Takeshita but gets caught with a release German suplex. Takeshita puts Komander on the top rope but Komander fights out as we go to a commercial break. Back from break and Takeshita looks for the turnbuckle brainbuster and Komander counters with a Stunner. Rope walk moonsault to the outside by Komander! Springboard hurricanrana back in the ring now gets two. Takeshita dumps Komander but misses the Powerdrive Knee. Takeshita catches a springboard tornillo by Komander and transitions to a Blue Thunder Bomb in mid-air! Two count. Komander reverses a Last Ride into a huge Destroyer. Two count! Komander heads up top but Takeshita crotches him. Takeshita looks for the corner brainbuster again but Komander gets out and hits the Tiger Feint Kick to the knees. Springboard Destroyer by Komander! Two count! Komander looks for the rope walk Shooting Star Press but Takeshita gets the knees up. Powerdrive Knee and a huge powerbomb. Spinning Falcon Arrow finish this one.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Rating: ***1/2. This ruled. I wish we could have gotten another 5-7 minutes out of it but Komander held his own in the time allotted.

Match #4. Action Andretti & Top Flight vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

Roderick starts fast and levels Andretti. Taven gets the tag and delivers a dropkick, but Dante is here with an arm drag. Enziguiri by Taven but Dante rolls him up for two. Dante looks for a DDT but Taven tosses him and Bennett is in. Pair of superkicks by Dante and a rising knee to Taven. Darius is in and tosses the UK to the outside and then follows them outside, just to roll them back in the ring and go for a cover. Elbow by Bennett drops Darius. Strong makes the tag and lays in some chops to Darius. Handspring by Andretti takes out Bennett and Taven. Enziguiri to Strong and a triple dive to the outside. Bennett and Darius now trade chops in the ring as Taven makes the blind tag. Rolling elbow by Bennett and the Blue Thunder Bomb by Taven gets two. Backbreaker by Strong now as the UK make quick tags during the PIP. Neckbreaker by Taven and another two. Taven misses a Lionsault and Dante hits a Pele kick off the middle rope to Strong. Bennett and Dante get the tags. Bennett misses a charge and Dante goes over the turnbuckles before coming back inside with a springboard crossbody. Boot to Bennett and Dante backflips over him, causing Bennett to run into an enziguiri from Darius. Big boot by Dante and a bottom rope assisted Flatliner by Darius. Springboard 450 by Andretti gets a two count. Taven accidentally drops the elbow on Bennett but catches Andretti with a spin kick in mid-air. Spike Piledriver attempt but Andretti gets free and superkicks everyone. Double suplex attempt by Top Flight but Strong is here to deliver flying knees to everyone. Spike Piledriver by The Kingdom and End of Heartache finishes this one.

Winners: Undisputed Kingdom

Rating: ***1/4. Good trios action in the main event as The UK really need to build back some momentum after Taven and Bennett lost to Joe and Swerve last week. Trios titles should be in their future.

Final Thoughts: I’m a simple man. Gimme good wrestles for 60-minutes and make it seem important. Takeshita is on a planet that not many other wrestlers are on right now and he brings up everyone he wrestles. Mariah May has added a nice wrinkle to the The main event was good for what it was but, if I could be “that guy”… are there no other tag teams besides Top Flight? It seems like they’re on Rampage every single week ad they’re there to take the loss. Small complaint this week, as tonight’s episode was still a fun watch. 7.75/10.