Tonight’s WWE SmackDown took place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Here are the big news items coming out of the show.

-Jimmy Uso accepted Jey Uso’s WrestleMania challenge. The brothers will clash for the first-time ever at the Showcase of the Immortals.

-Legado Del Fantasma and New Catch Republic won their tag team tournament matches. The two teams will face off at a future date, with the winner of that match earning a spot in the Six-Pack tag team title ladder match at WrestleMania 40.

-LA Knight challenged AJ Styles to a match at WrestleMania 40. Styles attacked Knight, then accepted Knight’s challenge. The bout has yet to be made official by WWE.

-Nick Aldis announces that Logan Paul will indeed defend his WWE U.S. Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 40.

-Rey Mysterio challenges Santos Escobar to a singles-matchup on next Friday’s WWE SmackDown. He promises to smack the smile off Escobar’s face.

MATCHES AND SEGMENTS FOR MARCH 22ND SMACKDOWN:

-Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes come face-to-face

-Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

-New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma, winners advance to WrestleMania 40 ladder match