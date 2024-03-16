AEW Rampage took place tonight from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, a show that was taped following this past Wednesday’s Big Business special. Here are the news items coming out of the show.

-AEW announced the tag team tournament brackets, as well as the teams who are competing. This includes the Young Bucks, Private Party, Undisputed Kingdom, Best Friends, Don Callis Family, Ricky Starks & Big Bill, Top Flight, FTR, Infantry, and House of Black.

The #AEW World Tag Team Tournament Brackets have been released! TOMORROW on #AEWCollision LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT, a Wild Card Match between House Of Black vs. The Infantry will go down! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@BrodyXKing | @snm_buddy | @shawndean773 | @carliebravo pic.twitter.com/V045a1UlrZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2024

-Deonna Purrazzo revealed that Thunder Rosa will be her tag team partner for this Wednesday’s tag team matchup against Mariah May and AEW women’s champion Toni Storm on Dynamite. The match was made official.

-The House of Black vs. Infantry Wild Card tag team tournament matchup has been added to tomorrow’s Collision. Here is the updated lineup.

-Julia Hart vs. Trish Adora for the AEW TBS Championship

-House of Black vs. Infantry Wild Card tag team tournament match

-Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-PAC vs. Komander

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith

-The AEW Tag Team title tournament begins