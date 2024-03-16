The AEW in-ring debut of Saraya’s brother will take place tonight.

On Saturday morning, All Elite Wrestling released their weekly “AEW Control Center” preview for tonight’s new episode of AEW Collision.

Scheduled for Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and airing live this evening at 8/7c on TNT, Saraya’s brother Zak Knight will go one-on-one against Cool Hand Ang.

The Zak Knight vs. Angelo Parker bout has been brewing for a couple weeks, with Saraya’s brother recently entering the picture in the ongoing rivalry brewing between Saraya and Ruby Soho due to Soho and Parker’s blossoming romance.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Collision in Ottawa.

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/16/2024)

* AEW World Tag Team Tournament Wild Card Match: The Infantry vs. House of Black

* Adam Copeland will appear

* TBS Championship Open House Match: Julia Hart (c) vs. Trish Adora

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith

* Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Komander vs. PAC

* Zak Knight vs. Cool Hand Ang

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Ottawa, ONT., CN.