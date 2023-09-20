Anthony Bowens is grateful for everything he’s done in AEW.

The company star and current reigning Trios Champion along with Max Caster and Daddy Ass (Billy Gunn) wrote a heartfelt message to the AEW fanbase in the Players Tribune, where he looked back on his journey to being one of the top acts in the young promotion’s history.

In the letter Bowens recalled his days trying out for WWE, growing up gay, and going through a ton of adversity before finally finding himself in the position that he’s in. He ends the note with the following passage:

Thanks for giving us a chance / sticking with us through the pandemic / going crazy for Max’s bars / scissoring until your fingers bleed / singing “OHHHHHH SCISSOR ME DADDYYYY” / buying foam fingers / hating Billy’s sons so much that he decided he’d rather spend time with us. Thanks for letting a queer Black kid from New Jersey live out his wrestling dream. Thanks for coming to this party just as you are. We’re glad you’re here.

The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass will be defending their AEW Trios titles on this Friday’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam. Check out Bowens’ full letter here.