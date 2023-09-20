Ashlee Emanuel has been with WWE since June 2021.

As noted, TKO/Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel mentioned during Tuesday’s WWE HQ meeting how his daughter Ashlee is now working for WWE, adding that she recently became engaged to be married. PWInsider then reported that Ashlee has been with WWE for some time, long before the acquisition, and Fightful said she is working as a Creative Assistant.

In an update, Emanuel’s LinkedIn page shows that she was hired by WWE in June 2021 to work the RAW brand, but she has received a promotion since then.

After graduating from Whittier College in September 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language & Literature, Emanuel first took an internship as a Project Organizer at Endeavor in May 2017, and held that for five months. She then took an internship as a Production Assistant with Wolf Entertainment from May 2018 – August 2018. Emanuel worked part-time as a salesperson for the Connecticut Cigar Company in Stamford, CT, from January 2020 – January 2021, and as an associate for Harbor Point Wines & Spirits from May 2020 – May 2021, also in Stamford, where WWE is based.

WWE hired Emanuel as a full-time employee in June 2021 to work as a Creative Writing Assistant for the RAW brand. She held that position until February 2022 as she was promoted to the role of Executive Assistant the month before, in January 2022. Emanuel has worked as an Executive Assistant ever since, and in January will hit the 2 year mark in that role.

Emanuel listed the following skills when working as a Creative Writing Assistant on RAW: Note Taking, Organizational Development, Team Leadership, Entertainment, Travel Management. She listed the following skills for her current role: Executive Calendar Management, Phone Etiquette, Email Management, Account Management, Communication, Product Management, Interpersonal Skills, Travel Management, Planning, General Administration, Office Equipment, Scheduling.

