The third annual Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF defending his AEW World Title against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. The AEW Women’s World Title will also be on the line as Saraya defends against Toni Storm, in what will be Saraya’s first defense since winning the title at All In on August 27.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston in a Title vs. Title match

* AEW International Champion Jon Moxley defends against Rey Fenix

* AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya defends against Toni Storm

* ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF defends his AEW World Title against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

