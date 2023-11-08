A strange morning for Arez and MLW.

The luchadore publicly requested his release from the promotion earlier this morning on social media after not being used for several months. The official MLW account replied stating that Arez and Aramis had been given their release in May, and that AAA, who co-signed their original deals, did not inform them of said release.

MLW notified AAA in May that both Arez and Aramis were released from the MLW contracts as AAA is a co-signee on both contracts. AAA confirmed they would relay this to talent at that time. Evidently they did not. We wish Aramis and Arez the best with the future. — MLW (@MLW) November 8, 2023

Fightful Select has an update on the story as well. According to the report MLW did not have Arez or Aramis on internal rosters for close to six month. Their sources say that Konnan had acknowledged that the release was going to happen on the AAA side, but that they never heard back from Konnan about it again.

Regardless of the confusion, Arez and Aramis are now free agents in the competitive wrestling market. As seen above, MLW wishes both men well.