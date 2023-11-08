Mark Briscoe opens up about his return from his knee injury.

The ROH legend spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where he reveals that he’s had knee problems dating back to 2018.

This has been ongoing since 2018. Me and my brother were going over for the CMLL Grand Prix. We’d gone over the previous year, and this was the second year in a row we were going. Before we left, I remember a match against Jay Lethal, it may have been a six-man, and I tweaked it.

Briscoe later adds that he was feeling his knee lock up when at home hanging with his kids. It was here that he knew that something was wrong.

This June, I had the Concession Stand Match with Jarrett, and it was about the time they announced it was me vs. Claudio at the summer pay-per-view. I get home, had the sharp pain when I was changing the diaper, and then that started happening multiple times a day and my knee kept locking up.

Later, Briscoe reveals that he apologized to Tony Khan for needing to take time off, adding that he now feels great and is ready to make an impact in AEW once again.

I apologized to Tony Khan, but he wasn’t mad. Tony hooked me up with the Jaguars’ team doctor. I had arthroscopic knee surgery to clean it up, and that’s when they found a floating piece of cartilage that was causing the problem. Now I’m feeling great. I’m excited to get back in that ring. I’ve been waiting to scratch this itch ever since I went out with the knee. I’ve been waiting, and I don’t particularly handle all that free time too well.

You can check out the full interview here.