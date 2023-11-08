Powerhouse Hobbs looks back on his showdown with Miro at this year’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

The former TNT Champion was defeated by The Redeemer on that night in what many fans considered a bonafide meatfest. Hobbs himself gave the bout this nickname during a recent interview on Chillin With ICE, where he reflected on the matchup and expressed how much he enjoyed wrestling Miro.

It’s our job to tell a good story, to make everyone believe it, to put people on their toes. For instance, I went up against Miro, who is a well-known name, at our pay-per-view in Chicago, and it was a Meatfest. What I mean by that is, it’s another big guy, 270 pounds, and we’re hitting each other hard. You have thousands of people chanting ‘we want meat,’ and it was good. It was just two guys hitting each other. We actually realized we could tell a good story by just beating the hell out of each other and the fans feeding off it. It’s also just listening to what the audience wants and you have to change things on the fly. A lot of stuff we did, was not planned, it was just going off the fly and feeding off the people.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hobbs spoke about WWE and AEW being at the top of the wrestling mountain, and how the two companies are at odds against one another. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)