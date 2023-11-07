Powerhouse Hobbs wants wrestling fans to enjoy pro-wrestling.

The AEW star and former TNT Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Chillin with ICE, where he hyped up his new alliance with the Don Callis Family. Hobbs, who is one of AEW’s biggest success stories, spoke about AEW being a competitor to WWE, and regardless of what people think, the two sides are competing against each other. However, he also just wants fans to enjoy the fact that there are two major companies putting out a great product.

We’re on the same level as them. We’re their competitors. They’re on national TV and we’re on national TV. We go head-to-head. We’re right on them. We’ve beat them in ratings at times. We’re right there on their neck. There are two major companies in this business, and it’s WWE and AEW. We’re right there with them. When people say, ‘Do you ever want to go to WWE?’ I tell people, we’re right there with them. If you’re watching AEW or watching WWE, I think any wrestling fan should watch all wrestling. You’re getting all types of flavors. We’re right there on their neck

Hobbs and the rest of the Callis Family will face off against Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, Paul Wight, and Chris Jericho on the November 15th edition of AEW Dynamite.

