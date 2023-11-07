WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks CM Punk could definitely end up back in WWE.

The former five-time world champion discussed this topic on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he explained how talents in the past have always returned to WWE even ones as controversial as Punk. He reminds the WWE Universe that the company rehired Ultimate Warrior back in the day, who was just as troublesome as CM Punk.

I could see CM Punk wanting to find his way back into the WWE. I could see that. We’re talking about it right now. Also, I’m gonna go out on a limb here. I’m not gonna put it past WWE hiring him back. I don’t know, I can’t say. But I do know that just about everybody that’s left WWE has come back, no matter what problems they’ve had. Even The Ultimate Warrior, I don’t think anybody thought The Ultimate Warrior would come back.

The latest reports have said that WWE has no interest in CM Punk at this time, but Punk chants continue to show up on WWE programming. Stay tuned. Check out Booker’s full Hall of Fame podcast below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)