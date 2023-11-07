As noted, WWE NXT will be airing on The CW in 2024.

The news was broke by TKO (WWE & UFC) and The CW themselves in a new press release, which revealed that NXT will begin airing on the network in October 2024. NXT will remain on USA until then, where it has lived since 2019. You can read the full press release here.

Fightful Select has released the following update on the story, including how the NWA reacted to NXT landing on The CW. Apparently the NWA and President Billy Corgan were both surprised and “blindsided” by the news as their were rumors that The CW was set to be the landing spot for the NWA, which would have involved some sort of reality series. However, with NXT landing the deal WWE sources believes NWA will not be on the network.

As for the deal itself, the report states that the two sides have been negotiating for months. WWE is quite happy due to the number of homes The CW is in and sees it as incredible progress for NXT, especially after weeks of viewership and key demo increases. WWE themselves said on today’s earnings call that the rights fees for NXT went up by 70%.

As of now, it is believed that NXT will remain on Tuesday nights but that can always change as the day comes closer.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you updates as this is an ongoing story.