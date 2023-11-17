Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about what makes for a good TV match.

“Having enough time. Number one. Following your storyline. Number two, having a storyline right there at number two, too, and just realizing that you’re on TV and you’re under the microscope, and everything has to be solid. Get one shot at it and whether it’s taped or not. Always treat it like it’s live.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the ARN with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.