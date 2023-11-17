On a recent edition of the “True Geordie” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed his life and career.

During it, Angle put over Brock Lesnar for what he’s been able to do both in pro wrestling and MMA.

“Brock was special because not only was he a great amateur wrestler, but this guy was the most powerful, quickest person I’ve ever met for his size … strongest, smartest, just overall best wrestler I’ve ever seen. It didn’t matter where Brock went, he was gonna succeed no matter what. It didn’t matter what sport you put him in — basketball, you put him in football, you put him in soccer, doesn’t matter. He’s going to excel, he’s going to be at the top, he’s going to be the best at whatever he does. That’s how good Brock Lesnar is.”

