WWE NXT Superstar Dijak took to Twitter to reveal his picks for the most underrated stars in the black and gold brand.

Reflecting on his return to NXT from the main roster, he acknowledged the talented wrestlers who have made a lasting impression on him.

“Just gonna throw this out there, I’ve been back in NXT and the PC for over a year now, so here’s a list of underrated in ring talent that I would love to see in longer matches more often. Listed in alphabetical order. Brooks Jensen, Dante Chen, Fallon Henley, Kiana James.”