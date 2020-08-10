Arn Anderson On How The Four Horsemen Originally Came To Be

During a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Arn Anderson revealed that The Four Horsemen originally came about in a very simplistic manner. Here’s what he had to say:

You wouldn’t believe me if I told you. This is God’s truth. When I say this, you’re going to be waiting for the story part, and there is not a story part. In those days, we had, I want to say it was like a 3:38 interview slot.

We had just started intermingling and all that stuff. Different combinations of guys were having tags and stuff, but we happened to all be out on one promo one day. And we had to get it all done in 3:38, and there were three matches.

So there we stood, four of us, and they started into their promos. Whoever went ahead of me, I don’t remember, and I was just looking and counting heads. And I don’t know how or why, but the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and the biblical story of what they do and when it’s time, it popped in my head.

Now, I’m a religious guy. I certainly believe in God, but I’m not a Bible thumper that that was in my prefrontal lobe. It just popped in there like promos, right? We don’t know how stuff pops in there. We just roll with it, and I went into this, ‘you’re looking at the Four Horsemen and never has so much damage been done to so many by so few.