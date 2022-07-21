NWA star Aron Stevens (fka Damien Sandow in WWE) recently appeared on Straight Talk Wrestling to give his thoughts on current WWE talent Elias/Ezekiel, the funny storyline surrounding Elias/Ezekiel, and how his main focus has been the NWA. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he has not heard from WWE but he’s focused on his work in NWA at the moment:

“I think there’s just other things that I’m focusing on. Even in wrestling right now, with NWA, NWA’s great because it is kind of a blank canvas you can paint on. And that’s, it’s not really that common in the business today. And to me, it’s always been more about the art than whatever mainstream is trying to sell you. I was always like, ‘No, get the people on your side, and everything will take care of the rest.’ That’s still why I do it because I took a couple years off, but the fact is, I stepped back in the wrestling business, and that’s thanks to Billy [Corgan] and the NWA. But I’ve acknowledged that it’s something I do love, and now I’m just having fun with it and kind of seeing where my mood is taking me, so to speak, and letting that come out in the ring more and more. I’m just really fortunate enough to have had the career I’ve had in the NWA, and you know what, the fact that I wanna retire, maybe that changes, maybe it stays the same, I don’t know because I’m taking it one day at a time.”

His thoughts on Elias:

“So I guess I’ve given you a little bit more questions than answers. But I can definitely say that as far as the WWE goes, no, and again, this is nothing against Elias the performer. I think he’s very talented, and I think he probably should have gotten more than they’ve given him. The only reason I say this, like I’ve gotten comparisons and people always hit me up about it, so when I checked his stuff out, really, really talented. I just wish that guys that look the part, can do all the stuff in between were given that opportunity to really, really succeed. But I’m sure whatever they give him, he’ll take what it is and make the most out of it. That’s what you have to keep doing. That’s kind of the survival up there.”

