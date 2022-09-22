AEW’s Chaos Project is reportedly working behind-the-scenes for the company.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Luther has been coaching talents for matches for quite some time now. The veteran pro wrestler most recently helped coach a match at Wednesday’s taping for the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage, which will air this Friday. There’s no word yet on which match he worked on last night.

Luther’s tag team partner Serpentico has also helped with coaching matches as of late. The veteran pro wrestler continues to compete on Dark and Elevation, but is also helping others on the roster.

Luther has not wrestled for AEW since mid-May as he and Serpentico came up short against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland on Dark. He worked the DPW Fire #10 event four days after the Dark taping, teaming with Serpentico for a loss to DPW Tag Team Champions Patrick Scott and Chance Rizer. Following those mid-May matches, Luther was on the shelf with an injury but he’s since been medically cleared, and returned to the ring on September 9 at SOS Pro Wrestling’s Cast Away event, where he lost to Dean Cooper in an Island Rules Match.

Serpentico worked a match against Ortiz at Wednesday’s Elevation tapings in New York City, and Luther was in his corner as he has been for other recent singles bouts. The Ortiz vs. Luther bout will air next Monday.

Luther signed with AEW in late 2019, while Serpentico debuted for the company in March 2020. Luther defeated Serpentico, under his real name of Jon Cruz, on the May 19, 2020 edition of Dark, but they first teamed on the June 23, 2020 edition of Dark, linking up with Max Caster for a loss to Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt. Chaos Project’s first standard tag team match came on the July 14, 2020 edition of Dark, where they defeated Pineapple Pete and Brady Pierce. Their Dynamite debut came on October 7, 2020 for the Chris Jericho 30th Anniversary Celebration episode, where they took a loss to Jake Hager and Luther’s longtime friend, current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. Since then Luther and Serpentico have only made 3 Dynamite appearances together, and no Rampage appearances, but they have worked numerous Dark and Elevation shows.

AEW currently has a packed roster of coaches helping out behind-the-scenes, which includes Luther, Serpentico, Madison Rayne, QT Marshall, Ari Daivari, Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn, and Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck, among others.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.