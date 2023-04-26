WWE is headed into an interesting stretch as the 2023 Draft kicks off this Friday and wraps on Monday, while the new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 27.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H noted on this week’s RAW that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take his titles to whichever brand he is drafted to, then the other brand will crown the new World Heavyweight Champion in Saudi Arabia. There’s no word yet on the direction they will go, but a new report from Ringside News indicates that if USA Network officials have anything to do with the decision, they want The Bloodline over the new champion.

Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are a package deal, one that USA wants on Monday nights, but the situation is difficult.

It was said that with limited dates, this makes it hard to keep USA Network officials happy. With that said, having a title exclusive to RAW is “second choice” for the USA Network. The Bloodline remains their first choice, but this is not an option because of contracts.

It remains to be seen how FOX feels about The Bloodline and the new World Heavyweight Title, but in previous Draft years both networks have been adamant about wanting their own top exclusive talents, with as many key names on their roster as possible.

