Tonight’s post-Payback and Labor Day edition of RAW will see WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defend against Chad Gable.

There had been speculation on the Gable vs. GUNTHER rematch taking place at WWE Payback this past Saturday, but that did not happen. It was reported at one point that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H did not want to overload the Premium Live Event cards, so the match was held off for RAW.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that the match is happening on RAW as officials wanted to keep the Payback runtime in order, while also getting GUNTHER closer to the Intercontinental Title record held by WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man, without breaking it. WWE also wanted to highlight the match more than they would have if it were held on a PLE.

It was noted how WWE has been very particular over the last year of making sure that many of the PLE show runtimes do not “overstay their welcome,” especially ones that are not larger stadium shows. This has caused many matches that would have previously been on PLE cards to end up on RAW or SmackDown.

Regarding a rumor on The Honky Tonk Man, a WWE source claimed that he was never really considered for last week’s RAW in Memphis, or to have GUNTHER chop him.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.