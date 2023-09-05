Saturday’s WWE Payback event saw Zoey Stark break away from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Stark interfered in Stratus’ Steel Cage match with Becky Lynch, but Lynch still got the win. After the match, disrespected Stark and slapped her, but received a Z360 to end the segment. Stark then came up short against Shayna Baszler on Monday’s RAW, in what was a rematch from the August 7 RAW.

WWE officials, including Chief Content Officer Triple H and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, have been high up on Stark since she signed in January 2021. Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Stark is receiving great reviews from talent she’s worked with on the main roster since being called up in the WWE Draft earlier this year

Stark is also receiving praise from people backstage for how she’s handled her call-up, and the duties associated with it.

It was reiterated that WWE officials their eyes on Stark pretty early on, and that she gained praise for her resilience in returning from her knee injury in July 2022 after being on the shelf for seven months, and not missing a beat in the ring.

It was noted that soon after the return from injury, officials made sure to get multiple looks at Stark on WWE Main Event, where she received good reviews internally. These appearances helped lead to her Royal Rumble debut back in January, and word is that not long after The Rumble, Stark was slated for a call-up to the WWE main roster. By March, NXT officials were told to wrap up her run there.

