Josh Barnett is willing to help out Tony Khan.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion took to social media to weigh in on the recent controversy surrounding the AEW locker room, which has since been fixed thanks to the company’s decision to terminate CM Punk (detailed report here). However, Barnett wants Khan to know that if he needs someone to keep order backstage, he is a prime candidate.

Just a thought: Seems like the AEW locker room is in need of someone to establish some order and reign in the chaos. If Tony needs someone to keep discipline and sort out conflict, I’d be willing to take the job. I can promise you there won’t be random fights and anyone asking me if I’d like to, “Take it outside.”

Barnett is best known to wrestling fans for his launch of the Bloodsport events with GCW, where he has victories over Jon Moxley and Minoru Suzuki. Check out his post below.