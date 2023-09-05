WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from the September 4th edition of Raw. You can check out the full list and video below.

10. “New Tandem”-Shayna Baszler defeats Zoey Stark

9. “Gifted A Victory”-JD McDonaugh defeats Sami Zayn thanks to Dominik Mysterio

8. “Karen Calamity”-Raquel Rodriguez defeats Chelsea Green

7. “Glow Up”-JD McDonaugh gives Damian Priest a new MITB briefcase

6. “Devious and Deadly”-Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura brawl

5. “You Can’t See Him”-The Miz fights an invisible John Cena

4. “Tornado Mistake”-Viking Raiders pick up the win after a Kofi Kingston mistake

3. “Controversy Abounds”-Seth Rollins runs in on Shinsuke Nakamura’s match

2. “Turbulent Arrival”-Jey Uso arrives to Raw

1. “Legacy”-GUNTHER successfully defends the I.C. title and makes history