Caprice Coleman recently joined The Best Damn Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which includes the color-commentator revealing details about his conversation with Tony Khan about returning to ROH after he purchased it. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

When he found out that Tony Khan had purchased ROH:

Ring Of Honor went out of business, everyone’s contracts were running out or whatever and we did Final Battle, and we were told it would pick back up in April, it was like we were taking a hiatus. At the end of April, we turn on the TV, my new boss is Tony Khan. We didn’t know it, we were watching the TV and we found out then.

Says he was one of the first phone calls Tony Khan made:

We didn’t know if he was going to use Ring Of Honor for the video archive or if he was just going to take a couple of guys and be done with it, but by the grace of god he took it and he’s really trying to do something with it. I was part of the first ten people to be called back, I work for Ring Of Honor under AEW now and I just keep in touch with people and I just try to show love. I’ve been on all aspects of wrestling from refereeing to wrestling to producing to talk show host to commentary, that’s where I’m at now. I’m like the Swiss Army knife of pro wrestling, Mr. Versatility. In my career, I’ve always said yes to opportunities and it’s blessed me to where I’ve been able to do a lot of things in the same sport.

