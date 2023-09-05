AEW star and former ROH tag champion Mark Davis recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the Aussie Open member recalling his New Japan Cup matchup against Will Ospreay from earlier in the year.

Davis and Ospreay both compete in the United Empire faction in NJPW, so the matchup was seen as a friendly contest. Unfortunately, Davis accidentally injured Ospreay in their clash and the Aerial Assassin was forced to leave the tournament.

We (Aussie Open) went and did the New Japan Cup which was like singles matches. So yeah, we got to experience professional wrestling as singles wrestlers over there for a tournament and that was amazing. We both got to have some pretty incredible matches. I wrestled (Will) Ospreay and then I hurt Ospreay so Ospreay got taken out of the tournament and even though he beat me, I had to take his place… I wrapped him up like a burrito in a mat outside the ring and I senton’d him and his shoulder popped. Yeah, sorry Ospreay.

Aussie Open signed with AEW back in May.

