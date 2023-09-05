AEW has a fun new item on its merchandise store.

This past Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view saw a grudge matchup between Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs, a clash that the Redeemer ended up winning via submission. However, the match was one of the more talked about bouts on the card due to the Chicago crowd chanting “MEAT” throughout, or some variation including “SLAP THAT MEAT.”

“SLAP THAT MEAT” chants is crazy. Big E’s impact on professional wrestling will be studied for centuries #AEW #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/LJDMSlyqCm — 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) September 4, 2023

To capitalize on this new fun chant AEW has released a t-shirt with the word “MEAT” capitalized. Check out an image of the shirt below.

The “MEAT” shirt is available on AEW shop for $29.99.