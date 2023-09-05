Frankie Kazarian returned to IMPACT at the beginning of 2023, and he’s still happy with that decision.

The former multi-time X-Division Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with WrestlingNews, where claims that his decision to join the IMPACT roster following his AEW run was one of the best decisions he ever made.

I left where I was and I chose to come here, this was where I wanted to be and it’s been wonderful. This company is on a roll, this locker room is the best I’ve been in ever in terms of not only talent, but just good hard working people. Good people behind the scenes. It’s been hands down the best decision I could have made. I’ve been saying a lot this year that my motto is bet on yourself, bet on yourself and you’ll never lose and that’s what I decided to do and so far it’s been a win for me.

Last month Kazarian did a separate interview giving his thoughts on Alex Shelley, and how proud he was of the current IMPACT World Champion for finally proving that he can be a main event act. You can read about that here.

