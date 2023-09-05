Dakoa Kai gives an update on her injury recovery.

The Damage CTRL member has been on the sidelines since May ever since she tore her ACL. Despite appearing on WWE programming since it now appears Kai will not be ready to return to the ring until next year. She revealed this news during a recent edition of Twitch Stream.

Probably 2024. I do think it’s funny that a lot of people are like, ‘she’s not injured at all. Look at her walking around.’ ACL injury, I haven’t even learned how to start running and jumping again yet. I think I’m going to start running this week. ACL recovery, especially for someone in sport, we use our legs a lot. If I were a desk worker, I’d be back at work. Because it’s wrestling, I won’t be cleared until January.

Kai’s partners in Damage CTRL have been keeping busy, especially IYO SKY, who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and won the women’s title at SummerSlam. Bayley, who looked to be potentially jealous of Sky’s success, has remained loyal to the success of the group.

