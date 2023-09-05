Nick Aldis looks back on winning the world title in TNA (IMPACT).

The National Treasure spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, where he called his reign as the company’s top champion one of the proudest moments during his run.

Breaking the glass ceiling and winning the world title. No Brit had ever done that before. The irony is that guys like Russo and Dutch would laugh at that now because I always used to say that I didn’t want to be known as a British guy. It doesn’t matter if I am British, who gives a sh*t? I don’t want to be the token British guy, I want to be the top guy. It doesn’t matter where I am from. Then I won the world title and there was this outpour of love from British people of like he’s the first British guy to win the world title. Suddenly you are like all patriotic again, but I think both things can be true. That was a part of it I wasn’t really thinking about.

Aldis, who worked as Magnus in his TNA days, returned to IMPACT earlier this year for a limited run and unsuccessfully challenged Alex Shelley for the world title at Slammiversary. Elsewhere in the interview, Aldis spoke about his famous NWA world title matchup with Cody Rhodes at All In 2018. You can read about that here, or watch his full interview below.