Nick Aldis looks back at the famous All In pay-per-view from 2018.

On that night, the National Treasure took on Cody Rhodes in a singles-matchup for the NWA World Championship, a match that the American Nightmare came out victorious from. Aldis reflected on the match during his recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, where he reminded listeners that he and Cody never discussed the finish of the matchup prior because they both knew what the people wanted.

Most of the time you know what people want, like at All In. We all knew what they wanted, we never had a discussion about the finish. [There was never] Hey, what if I win, brother? We never had that discussion. There was never a definitive discussion of, would you mind doing the honors? I was like, Don’t talk to me, I know what the people want here.

Aldis continues, stating that a job of a wrestler is to give the people what they want in a way that is unexpected.

We had to give it to them in a way that they couldn’t predict and weren’t fully able to expect and predict. That’s your job, give the people what they want in the way that they aren’t expecting.

