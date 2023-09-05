The Road to No Mercy will continue as tonight’s WWE NXT episode airs live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight’s NXT will be headlined by NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defending against Kiana James. The title match will be the first televised singles match between Stratton and James. Their first and only singles bout before now was a dark match before the July 21 SmackDown, which Stratton won. This will be Stratton’s third televised title defense since defeating Lyra Valkyria for the vacant title at Battleground on May 28. She retained over Thea Hail at Gold Rush Day Two on June 27, then over Hail again, but in a Submission Match, at The Great American Bash on July 30.

NXT will also see Bron Breakker and Von Wagner do battle in a No DQ match, while NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio serves as special referee in a match to determine his next challenger. It’s rumored that AOP and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering will return tonight, but that has not been confirmed.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Los Lotharios return after re-packaging

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Oro Mensah

* Dabba-Kato vs. Tyler Bate

* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner in a No DQ match

* Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio as the special referee, to determine the new #1 contender to Mysterio’s title

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Kiana James

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

