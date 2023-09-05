Tony Schiavone is pumped to have Chris Hero in the AEW locker room.

This was a topic of discussion during Schiavone’s latest What Happened When podcast. He says that just having conversations with Hero about wrestling makes him happy, then later adds that the Knockouts King is a “hell of a coach” for talents in the AEW locker room.

Afterwards, me and Chris Hero hung out for a couple of hours, just sitting down and having some coffee and talking about wrestling for two hours. I just love talking to him about it. Talking to him about not only the history, about what works as far as a wrestling ring, what works in the ring, what doesn’t work, what he has seen. So yeah, I’ve developed a very good relationship with Chris. Not only that, I’ve said it to him, that he’s a hell of coach. He knows his wrestling, and he’s a very positive, good guy. Great hire by Tony Khan.

Elsewhere on the podcast Schiavone spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett joining AEW and why he thinks it was one of the company’s best hires. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)