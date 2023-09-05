AEW star Skye Blue recently spoke with Good Karma Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on the company’s All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium and what her first reaction was when she entered. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Talks the ‘Holy Crap’ moment when walking into Wembley Stadium:

Walking into Wembley, I had seen little sneak peek pictures, but it didn’t really hit that it was so big until you walked in. I remember, me, Kyle and Madison Rayne, we all walked in together and we saw it and were like, ‘Holy crap, this is real.’ You just see, the ring looks so tiny when you’re all the way back, and just taking it all in, I could not believe it. As people started to fill in more and more, I had gone up to the little, Royal Box where everybody’s family was sitting, and I had gone up there for a little bit to watch and it was so cool to see everybody on the ground and then you see everybody up here and then there were people even higher than us.

How Wembley echoes and carries sound:

Everything kind of rises so it was so much louder on the floor but as you go up it just kind of echoes. You can hear where a chant would start and where it would end from one side of the arena to the other. It was like, insane, I was taking so many videos and pictures, my poor phone has no more storage.

