The antitrust lawsuit between WWE and MLW is expected to reach an official settlement within the next month. This legal dispute was initially filed in 2022.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Daily Update on F4Wonline, MLW is planning to expand its roster by signing new talent, running more shows, and providing bonuses to its wrestlers in 2024.

Meltzer speculated that it seems that WWE agreed to a financial settlement with MLW, which has allowed MLW to increase its operations.