In 2024, WWE is making significant changes as they secure new television deals. Raw is expected to leave the USA Network, while NXT has already been confirmed to move to the CW Network. Additionally, SmackDown will be leaving FOX and returning to USA.

During this time, there will be notable stars whose contracts will expire, including Becky Lynch, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre.

WWE has locked down Rey and Dominik Mysterio to new deals as Dom’s contract is reportedly set to be a five-year deal, while the length of Rey’s deal has yet to be confirmed, but it is believed to be a long-term agreement.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is determined to prevent their talent from entering the free agent market and is signing them to significant, long-term contracts as seen with the Mysterios.