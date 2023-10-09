On today’s edition of PW Insider Elite head reporter Mike Johnson spoke about a rumor circulating around that Triple H was officially back in charge of WWE creative, and that backstage morale was at an all-time high. Johnson added that the recent returns of Johnny Gargano and Tegan Nox, who had previous angles nixed by the Vince McMahon regime, show that this could be the case.

Fightful Select has now added that they have also heard similar stories from WWE talent. One WWE higher-up mentioned to the publication that Triple H favorites like Bronson Reed, Dragon Lee, Johnny Gargano, Tegan Nox, and Cameron Grimes being factored into stories are a little too coincidental to be happening at the same time. Both Insider and Fightful note that Endeavor is high-up on Triple H, his leadership, and what’s he has done for WWE over the last year.

As for Vince McMahon, some talents reiterated the sense of relief they felt that McMahon was no longer in charge from both a moral and creatives standpoint. However, there are some that still have a “we’ll believe it when we see it” mindset on McMahon being done with WWE altogether.

Stay tuned.