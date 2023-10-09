WWE has announced a new segment for this evening’s edition of Raw.

Michael Cole will conduct an interview with the new WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, who won the titles at this past Saturday’s Fastlane premium live event.

EXCLUSIVE: @ByronSaxton has some big news ahead of #WWERaw tonight … @MichaelCole will have an exclusive interview with the NEW Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, @CodyRhodes and Jey Uso!

PLUS … hear from @TrueKofi just hours ahead of the Viking Rules Match with @Ivar_WWE! pic.twitter.com/m64BjIOM5x

