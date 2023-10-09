Big health update on WWE superstar and current NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

According to Fightful Select, The Man is scheduled to wrestle her matchup against Tegan Nox on this evening’s edition of Raw, where her NXT Women’s Title will be on the line. This bout was originally scheduled for last Monday but the laceration that Lynch suffered at NXT No Mercy kept her from working the match.

Reports are that as of 6pm EST Lynch was still set to wrestle. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated in case anything changes.

UPDATE: PW Insider has confirmed that Lynch is cleared for action.

A full lineup for tonight’s Raw can be found below.

-NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs.Tegan Nox

-Viking Rules match: Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar

-Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez

-Interview with new WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso