The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) last competed at the 2023 edition of AEW Full Gear, where they were defeated by Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho in tag team action. The Bucks were furious about the loss, and even took their aggression out at ringside by slamming chairs and causing havoc. It now appears that this is all part of a bigger plan.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Young Bucks are headed in a new direction creatively and will be taking some time away from AEW. The report states that the idea is for them to return as heels with “major impact.” However, it is not currently known how long they will be absent from television as these are just the beginning stages of their heel turn.

The Young Bucks are former two-time AEW tag team champions and were set for another title shot after a victory at WrestleDream. However, they put that title shot on the line against Omega and Jericho, who now are the #1 contenders. The Bucks also recently filed for a few new trademarks, which you can read about here.

