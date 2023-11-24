Karen Jarrett gives her thoughts on the backstage atmosphere in AEW.

The Queen of the Mountain spoke an this topic during a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Jarrett says that she loves the locker room, particularly the women in the company, and that people shouldn’t believe all the gossip that they read online.

As much shit that is talked online about our locker room, I f’n love our locker room. I love the ladies in AEW and I look forward to walking into that locker room. We’re a little family. There’s always that one family member, that you’re like [sigh], but I pretty much love everybody. Just kidding, just kidding [laughs]

Elsewhere in the interview, Jarrett credited former two-time AEW tag champion Dax Harwood for getting her into AEW. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)