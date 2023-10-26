A big update on WWE Survivor Series and the WarGames matchup that is set to take place on the card.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE was initially considering just using talent from the Raw brand in the WarGames matchup. However, a source tells WrestleVotes that the thinks has changed and there’s a chance it will also include talent from SmackDown. Previous reports revealed that the Judgment Day, who has been working all three brands (including NXT) as of late, would be featured in the matchup. However, it has not been specified who Judgment Day will be facing but booking points to Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and potentially Kevin Owens.

Regardless, Survivor Series will take place on November 25th from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on future match announcements for the show. Stay tuned.