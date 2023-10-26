Big update on NJPW superstar Tama Tonga.

The current reigning IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, where he discussed a number of topics surrounding his career. Fightful Select has released a snippet of that interview with several notes, including confirmation from Tonga that he has re-signed with NJPW and will continue to work for them. He has now wrestled for NJPW for over ten years.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tonga spoke about WWE and says that they were interested in bringing in him and his brother, Tanga Loa. He later explained that while he did wrestle for NJPW for a short-time without a contract he is not going anywhere, and is quite happy with its current schedule and consistent tours in the United States.

The full interview is set to drop soon. Follow Wrestling Headlines to find out more.