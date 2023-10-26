Baron Corbin gives some insight into how his End of Days finisher was created.

The WWE star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, where the former U.S. Champion admitted that the move happened totally by accident during one of his days working at the Performance Center. He says that he was messing around with Sami Callihan and the move sort of happened organically.

Not a joke. Same with deep six too. We were playing around at the Performance Center; we have a Crash Pad ring. And we can go in there and try things and a kid named Sami Callihan. I was playing around with him in the ring. And he does this thing where he springs off the bottom rope and catches you for a DDT. And I was just messing with him. And he jumped and I caught him. And I did the End of Days on him. And we both sat up and looked at each other like wait a second. What was that? Yeah, like, that’s something cool. And then I just did it. And I was like, dude, and I filmed it. And at the time I sent it to Billy Gunn. I was like, Yo, I think this is my finish because I was really trying to find a finish at the time. He’s like, That’s awesome. I’m going to use it tonight against The Shield. And I said, Don’t you dare, I will fight you when you come back. And he didn’t he was just messing with me. But so it was a complete accident. And it’s just been something that really kind of put me on the map. It’s a cool, unique first time ever seeing this finish. And then I protected it with every bit of my might.

Corbin’s End of Days was one of the most protected finishers in wrestling, and to this day, has only ever been kicked out of once, which was by Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38. Elsewhere in the interview, Corbin spoke about his feud with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, as well as some other big programs he’s had in his WWE career. You can read about that here.