Los Lotharios are being booked for an eventual return to the main roster.

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo returned to WWE NXT this summer and made it known they were focused on climbing to the top of the NXT tag team division. However, tension between the cousins led to this week’s vignette that included encouraging words from their grandfather, the legendary Humberto Garza Sr., who passed away in October 2022. The vignette can be seen below, along with related comments from Garza and Carrillo.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that while Garza and Carrillo are currently working NXT, there is a long-term main roster idea that would see them return to RAW or SmackDown as a top babyface tag team.

The new vignette with Garza Sr. was done to establish Garza and Carrillo as authentic Mexican babyfaces.

