Shelton Benjamin looks back at one of his most famous moments in WWE.

In 2005 Benjamin took on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in singles-action, an exciting back-and-forth matchup that saw the Heartbreak Kid pick up the win after catching Benjamin with a superkick as he was coming off a springboard maneuver. The ending is widely considered one of the best finishes in Monday Night Raw history.

Benjamin spoke about the match during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet. When asked about what the backstage reaction was to the ending Benjamin says he got back to gorilla and received a standing ovation.

So standing ovation. When I went back to the curtain Vince and everyone’s like, clapping and like even Michael Hayes is like, you did something special tonight. And I was like, really? Again, I didn’t realise how special it was, you know, until I watched it back. Like this match is great. It’s really good. And but again, I’m so like, is it really that good? I didn’t think of it until like, I kept getting it the very next week. You know, the kick is in the opening promos. I am like Okay, now, I’m starting to get it now. I’m starting to really get it.

