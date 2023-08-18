NJPW issued the following press release announcing three matchups for the September 8th Road To Destruction event, which features Zack Sabre Jr. defending his World Television Championship. Lineup is below.
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Boltin Oleg for the NJPW World Television Championship
Taichi & SANADA vs. SHO & EVIL
Los Ingobernables De Japon vs. United Empire
'Prince of Pace' Callum Newman debuts with United Empire!
