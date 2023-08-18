WWE is now advertising a Steel Cage Match for the upcoming Payback Premium Live Event.

As seen in the clip below, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match is now being advertised for Payback in international markets and on WWE Main Event. WWE has not officially announced the match on their website or social media channels as of this writing.

This week’s RAW saw Lynch finally get her rematch against Stratus, with Zoey Stark banned from ringside, but the match ended in a Double Count Out after they fought into the crowd. Stark later attacked Lynch as the fight went out into the concessions area, and this led to an angry Adam Pearce announcing the Steel Cage match for a later date. Stratus was just announced for weekend live events in Canada, and Monday’s RAW, so the Payback match should be confirmed then.

The 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. No matches have been officially announced as of this writing.

