As we’ve noted, Bryan Danielson has been helping out with AEW creative, mainly AEW Collision now that the new show has launched. It was previously noted that Danielson came up with the recent Championship Friday edition of AEW Rampage, but a new report from Fightful Select reiterates that AEW President Tony Khan came up with the Rampage idea, not Danielson.

It was also said that Danielson is being praised for his creative contributions.

Regarding his work on AEW Collision, Danielson has been very valuable in speaking with AEW talents about how they want their creative handled, and the ways to communicate things between creative and the wrestlers.

Danielson suffered a broken arm at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II this past Sunday in his main event win over NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada, and then it was revealed this week that the injury is worse than initially believed. Word now is that Danielson’s injury did force several creative changes for AEW. There were plans for Danielson to wrestle more on AEW TV following Forbidden Door, and he was to be involved in the Blood & Guts match between The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite, which has been announced for the July 19 Dynamite from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

